e Berea Pirates. Berea (18-8) dropped games to Corbin (67-57), Franklin County (70-53) and Bell County (68-43). The Pirates knocked off Danville Christian, 62-33. Jayden Smith lead Berea with 14 points against Corbin in the Hometown Bank Classic. Quenten Morgan and Jaylen Dorsey finished with 12 points each. Against Franklin County, Dorsey paced the Pirates with 17 points, while Smith added 12. Jarred Whitaker finished with 10 points and seven rebounds. Dorsey, Smith and Wilson shined in the victory over Danville Christian. Dorsey dropped in 14, while Smith added 12 points and seven rebounds. Wilson ended his night with an eight-point, 10-rebound performance. A trip to Barbourville’s Union College didn’t turn out as well as the Pirates hoped against Bell County in the President’s Day Shootout. Smith finished the game with 15 points and nine rebounds, while Dorsey and Edward Sexton added eight points each. Berea closes out the regular season this week with road trips to Western Hills and Frankfort Christian before taking on Model on Tuesday, Feb. 25, in the 44th District Tournament at Eastern Kentucky University. Berea edged Model 60-58 on Jan. 31. Eagles go 2-1 on the week The Madison Southern Eagles dropped a heartbreaker at George Rodgers Clark, 72-70, in double overtime. Hunter Buchanan and Chad Fugate paced the Eagles (14-13) with 23 and 22 points, respectively. Nate Samuel added 12. The Eagles rolled past Harlan County, 74-60, as Buchanan paced Southern with 24 points. Fugate and Nate Turner added 18 and 16 points in the win. Southern followed up that win with an 84-62 drubbing of Nicholas County. Fugate paced the Eagles with 26 points, while Buchanan added 17. Southern closes out the regular season at home versus Corbin on Feb. 21 at 7:30 p.m. The Eagles take on Madison Central Monday night in the 44th District Tournament. Central and Southern did not play during the regular season. Lady Pirates win two straight The Berea Lady Pirates picked up back-to-back wins (57-51 over Red Bird and 54-22 over Western Hills) to close last week. Alexis Newman and Madison Howell lead Berea with 15 and 13 points in the win over Red Bird. Newman once against paced Berea (15-13) over Western Hills by tossing in 12 points. Maddy King finished with eight points in the win. Berea wraps up the regular season at home against Frankfort Thursday, at 7:30 p.m. Berea will face Model in the 44th District Tournament on Tuesday, Feb. 25, at 6 p.m. Berea knocked off Model 45-39 on Jan. 31. Lady Eagles go 2-2 on week The Madison Southern Lady Eagles picked up wins over Lafayette (43-35) and Henry Clay (32-30) but fell to Casey County (68-45) and Bishop Brossart (56-51) as their record remained at .500 on the year. Southern (14-14) got nine points each from Samantha Cornelison and Sunni Walters in the loss to Casey County. Against Lafayette, Cornelison finished with 10 points and nine rebounds, while Walters added seven points. Cornelison paced the Lady Eagles with 19 points against Henry Clay, while Reece Estep finished with seven. In the loss to Bishop Brossart, Cornelison scored 24 points and pulled in six rebounds. Morgan Flannery added 11 points and four assists, while Aleigh Richardson finished with six points. Southern finishes up its regular season at home Friday night against Garrard County at 6 p.m. The Lady Eagles will face Madison Central in the 44th District Tournament on Monday, Feb. 24, at 6 p.m. Southern squeaked by Central, 45-43, in the lone regular-season matchup on Jan. 16.