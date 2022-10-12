Wayne Dickerson, 73 of Berea, passed away suddenly on Wednesday Oct. 5, 2022 at the VA Medical Center in Lexington. Wayne was a master mechanic and worked many years with his brother at D&C Automotive. Wayne was a veteran in the US Army serving during Vietnam. He was born in Richmond Kentucky to the late Silas and Minnie Kaylor Dickerson, Wayne was also preceded in death by his wife Connie Holcomb Dickerson.
Wayne is survived by his son Jason Holcomb-Dickerson, his siblings: JC Dickerson, Barbara McSchooler, and Michael Dickerson, his grandson Caleb Holcomb-Dickerson, and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation was Saturday Oct. 8, 2022 at Lakes Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Burial was in the Flat Woods Cemetery next to his parents.
