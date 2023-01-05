On Thursday, Dec. 29, Scout Troop 51 of the Bluegrass Council, rolled up their sleeves and showed up in force at the Berea Urban Farm to clear brush, cut trees and make space for educating the public about urban food production. A day that started in the snow was finished in the sun as Troop 51 worked together clearing invasive vegetation to make way for native, food producing trees and medicinal plants that can be grown in the urban setting. This project was coordinated by Luke Daugherty to fulfill the final requirement of his Eagle Scout Project. Luke worked through five years and 6 ranks on the way to his Eagle scout achievement. Although adults were required to operate any power tools, the Scouts’ skills shined as they tied knots for pulling trees and cut brush with hand saws and hatchets. By the end of the day, everyone was exhausted but proud of their hard work and effort in working together to make Berea an even better place to call home. (Submitted)
