The Madison Southern Eagles split last week’s games, falling to Montgomery County, 73-66, and downing Boyle County 77-51. Coach Austin Newton said his squad is in the thick of the schedule, and he hopes the stiff competition will pay off when the district tournament rolls around.
“We have played a tough schedule to prepare us for the postseason,” Newton said. “Our goals are to win the district championship and win the school’s first-ever regional tournament game.”
Newton said several players have played vital roles and he is pleased with how the team is performing at a high level.
Against Montgomery County, Chad Fugate led Southern with 30 points. Hunter Buchanan added 12, while Nate Turner chipped in six points and seven rebounds.
Fugate paced the Eagles against Boyle County by knocking in 20 points. Turner added 19 points, while Buchanan finished with 12.
Lady Eagles edge Lincoln County
The Madison Southern Lady Eagles rebounded from a pair of difficult road defeats to North Laurel (69-60) and South Laurel (65-57) to knock off Lincoln County, 41-40, at Stanford.
“I am excited with the effort and intensity we have been playing with, especially with the tough stretch of games we have had,” Coach Allie Turley said. “We are playing some great team ball, and sharing the basketball well. We are starting to figure things out at the right time.”
Samantha Cornelison paced the Lady Eagles in all three contests, averaging 15.3 points a game. Against Lincoln, she recorded a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Southern also had balanced scoring during the stretch, as Aleigh Richardson finished with 13 points against North Laurel. Maci Daniels added nine points in the same game, while Sunni Walters finished with 8.
Daniels finished with 13 points and seven rebounds against South Laurel, while Walters ended the game with 11 points. Richardson near recorded a double-double, finishing with nine points and nine rebounds.
Against Lincoln, Daniels finished with 10 points and seven rebounds, while Skylar Sparks finished with an eight-point, seven-rebound performance. Richardson hauled in 12 rebounds while scoring four points.
Sickness sidelines Berea hoops
Following the boys’ 63-55 win over Jackson County, Berea Community officials postponed games and practices until this past Monday.
Berea boys’ Coach Eric Swords said the unplanned layoff has been a challenge but feels his team will respond once a regular schedule resumes.
“It’s been tough as we have not practiced since Tuesday, Jan. 21,” Swords said. “Hopefully, we can get our legs under us the next few days in practice before we face Burgin. We also have to regroup and go to Model on Friday and turnaround and play Bellevue at home on Saturday. Our kids have been tough all year, so hopefully, we handle this head-on as we have done all year.”
Cheerleading Showcase set
The Madison Southern Cheerleading team will host a Showcase Event on Sunday, Feb. 2, from 1-4 p.m. The team recently qualified for the UCA National High School Cheerleading Championships, which will be held in Orlando, Fla., Feb. 6-11.
