The 2020 season came to an end for the Madison Southern Eagles Tuesday night with a 62-50 loss to Frederick Douglass in the first round of the 11th Region Tournament.
The game boiled down to second-chance opportunities, according to Southern coach Austin Newton.
“They scored 45 second-chance points and off turnovers,” Newton said.
Southern was outrebounded 35-24 and committed 22 turnovers in the contest.
Trent DeVries was Southern’s top scorer in the game, finishing with 19 points and eight rebounds. Blake Simpson added eight points, while Brett Erslan finished with five points.
Despite the loss, Newton said his team battled the whole season.
“I’m proud of the fight of my team and the way we have persevered through this wild and crazy season,” he said.
———
Last Friday, the Eagles lost the 44th District championship game to Madison Southern, 71-58. Jay Rose lead the Eagles with 14 points in that game. Erslan and Jayden Adams added 12 points each, while DeVries finished with seven points.
Madison Southern finished its season with an 11-12
