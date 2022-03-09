The Madison Southern Eagles basketball season ended last Friday with a 60-54 loss to Frederick Douglass at Eastern Kentucky University’s Alumni Coliseum.
For much of the game, Southern (21-12) held their own and even had an eight-point lead in the final quarter before their shots stopped falling.
“I thought it was a combination of us missing some shots we normally make and give Douglass credit for picking up their defensive intensity and making us turn it over,” Coach Austin Newton said. “At halftime, they had zero points off our turnovers, and at the end of the game, they had 17 points off our turnovers.”
Jay Rose led Southern with 25 points, while Braden Hudson added 11 points and 10 rebounds. Zach Hudson finished with nine points and five rebounds, while Nate Turner finished with four points. Casen Nobbe ended the contest with three points and Brett Erslan finished with two points.
Despite the loss, Newton was pleased with the effort and toughness his team displayed.
“We played zone most of the game and our biggest concern on the defensive end was rebounding,” he said. They only outrebounded us by 6 (31-25) for the game and our defense put us in a good position to win the game.”
Southern accomplished all three of its preseason team goals – 20-win season, district championship and winning an 11th Region Tournament game for the first time in school history.
“We accomplished all 3,” Newton said. “We are also proud of our work with the Special Olympics that ended up getting us on a Sports Center. It may take us a while to realize all the great things we’ve accomplished, but this team will go down as one of the most memorable in Southern history. I would also like to credit our five seniors (Nate Turner, Blake Simpson, Hezekiah Fogle, Walter Smith and Logan Turner, the latter two were injured and were not able to play during the season ) who have been with me as the coach for four years now and have established our culture. I’m glad to see their hard work and persistence pay off.”
Zach Hudson and Rose were named to the All 11th Region Tournament Team
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.