By Mike Moore
For The Citizen
The Madison Southern Eagles dropped to 2-7 on the year following a 34-28 loss at West Jessamine last Friday. In the game, the Eagles rushed for 247 yards and three scores. Stephen Whitehead had the bulk of the carries, rushing for 221 yards on 22 tries. Jayshaun Ethridge added 29 yards rushing with a score. Rocky Whitehead carried twice and scored twice for the Eagles. Steven Perkins also caught a 13-yard score for Southern. Stephen Whitehead also recorded eight tackles on defense, while Juan Rodriguez recorded seven stops. Southern has a bye week before they close out the regular season at home versus Franklin County on Friday, Oct. 29.
• As a team, the Berea Pirates grounded out 340 yards and four touchdowns on the road against Eminence, but it wasn’t nearly enough as the Warriors cruised to a 47-28 win. Berea (3-5) was led by the duo of Jaiden Cunningham and Yamil Cruz. Cunningham rushed for 171 yards on 28 carries and scored twice. Cruz added a score on 162 yards on the ground on 15 tries. Jayson Coburn added a rushing touchdown as well. Defensively, the Pirates picked off three passes, one each from Cruz, Gavin Lamb and Ty Thompson. Lamb’s snare marked the third time this season he came away with an interception. The Pirates will host Frankfort Friday at 7:30 p.m
Prep Volleyball
The 44th District Tournament got underway Monday as Madison Southern (18-7) knocked off Berea (20-10) in the first round, 25-18, 25-17 and 25-23. Southern was led by Kyla Atkins, who recorded nine kills, 15 assists and seven digs. Kara Combs added 13 assists and seven digs, while Ally Skidmore finished with 10 digs. Berea was led by Sophia Dobbins’ 25 digs and 11 kills. Taylor Johnson finished with 22 assists and eight digs, while Payton Azbill recorded nine digs. Southern played Madison Central in the district title game Tuesday night, the results of which were not available by the story deadline.
