The Madison Southern Eagles dropped a hard-fought decision to Great Crossing last week, 63-54. Jay Rose led Southern (9-5) with 12 points, while Braden Hudson added 11 points and nine rebounds. Brett Erslan finished with nine points, while Nate Turner grabbed eight rebounds to go along with four points.
• The Berea Pirates picked up its second win of the year with a 62-46 victory over Cumberland Gap, Tenn., in the Chain Rock Classic. Stats from that game were not posted to the Kentucky High School Athletic Association website. The Pirates (2-12) fell to Casey County, 61-37. Quenten Morgan finished with 12 points and five rebounds to lead Berea. Canon Cummings added 10 points in the loss.
• The Berea Lady Pirates pushed its season record to 12-1 with a 68-49 win over North Oldham. Madison Howell led Berea with 18 points and five rebounds. Abigail Beard finished with 15 points, while Alexis Newman chipped in 12 points. Chesney Lovins added 12 points and six rebounds.
• The Madison Southern Lady Eagles dropped a tough decision to Garrard County, 49-42. Hadley French led the Lady Eagles (8-6) with 13 points, Morgan Flannery added nine points and seven rebounds, while Bella Moberly had eight points and six rebounds.
