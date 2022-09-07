Madison Southern is still searching for first-year coach Mark Payne’s first win as the Eagles (0-3) fell to Madison Central, 20-17 in overtime last Friday night. Quarterback Ethan Woods passed for 141 yards and a pair of scores to lead Southern. Juan Rodriguez rushed for 62 yards on 14 tries, while Cade Sullivan added 45 yards rushing on 14 attempts. Ethan Moore hauled in eight passes for 70 yards, including a score. Jayshaun Ethridge added a 32-yard touchdown reception on his lone pass reception of the night. Through three games, Ethridge has caught nine balls for 249 yards and three touchdowns. He has also rushed for one score. The Eagles will try to get in the win column this Friday when they travel to Lafayette.
• The Berea Pirates fell to 0-3 with a 24-6 loss at Adair County. Stats from that game were not posted to the Kentucky High School Athletic Association website before the deadline. The Pirates will play their first home game of the season Saturday afternoon when they host Caverna at 4 p.m.
• The Madison Southern Eagles knocked off cross-county rival Madison Central, 2-1, last week. Avery Davidson and Micah Whitaker each notched a goal in the win. Southern (6-2) followed that win up with a 10-0 victory against Estill County. Davidson added two goals in the win, while Gabrial Aguilar, Dalton Haigh, Landon Sipple, Hayden Jakubowski, Hayden Shepard, Ru Lemmer, Cam Hechemy, and Mason Davis each added a goal.
The Madison Southern Lady Eagles dropped a 2-1 decision in overtime to Central and followed that up with a 5-2 loss to Pulaski County. Stats from those games were not posted to khsaa.org before the deadline.
• The Madison Southern Lady Eagles went 1-3 in the Rockcastle Invitational last week. Southern (4-8) fell to North Laurel (2-1), defeated Rockcastle County (2-0), and lost to Lincoln County and Russell County (2-0 and 2-1). Through 12 matches in 2022, Julia Bingham has recorded 92 kills and 21 blocks, while Addy Spaulding has added 34 kills. Reagan Burns has tallied 135 assists, while Breanna Dawes has recorded 26 aces. (Mike Moore)
