The Madison Southern Eagles went 1-1 last week, losing to Madison Central 70-55 and beating Danville 73-57. Against Central, Braden Hudson recorded a double-double, finishing 19 points and 10 rebounds. Jay Rose added 17 points, while Nate Turner added 13 points. In the win over Danville, Rose led Southern (5-2) with 18 points, while pulling down six rebounds. Turner added 17 points and eight boards, while Brett Erslan finished with 16 points and seven rebounds. Blake Simpson dropped in 10 points and four rebounds.
• The Berea Pirates (0-6) are still searching for the elusive first win of the 2021-2022 basketball season after losing to Lewis County, 61-53. Quenten Morgan led Berea with 27 points. Trenton Wilson finished with 16 points and six rebounds.
• The Berea Lady Pirates improved to 7-0 as they picked up a pair of wins (70-41 win over Raceland and a 54-41 win over Pleasure Ridge Park) in the Berea Holiday Classic. Alexis Newman led Berea with 17 points against Raceland. Chesney Lovins added 12 points, while Madison Howell finished with 10. Against PRP, Howell paced the Lady Pirates with 19 points. Mati Stepp added 14, while Newman finished with 12.
• It was a tough week for the Madison Southern Lady Eagles (4-4) as they dropped three games (55-43 to North Laurel, 53-48 to Menifee County and 53-45 to Floyd Central). Hadley French lead Southern against North Laurel with 11 points. Ashlan Estep finished with nine points, while Macie Daniels added eight points in the loss. French scored 10 points in the loss to Menifee County, while Tara Wooten and Bella Moberly scored eight points, respectively. Moberly and French scored 12 points against Floyd Central, while Morgan Flannery finished with eight points.
