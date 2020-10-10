The Madison Southern Eagles picked up their first win of the season with a 34-14 win over East Jessamine. Quarterback Cole Carpenter completed nearly 80 percent of his passes for 278 yards and four touchdowns in the victory. His top target was Walt Smith who hauled in four passes for 115 yards and a pair of scores. Jonah Farnstorm added two catches for 94 yards and a touchdown, while Xavier Strothman caught three balls for 33 yards and a score. Defensively, Levi Benton recorded 15 solo tackles. Strothman added another seven solo stops. Madison Southern hits the road this week to take on Woodford County at 7:30 p.m.

