COVID-19 has forced the Madison Southern Eagles to cancel games and practice until Sunday, Feb. 7.
The pandemic has forced eight cancellations, dating back to Jan. 22. Since then, Southern has only played one game, an 82-58 loss to North Laurel on Jan. 26.
Eagles coach Austin Newton said it’s a challenging situation but get back into regular routines next week.
“It’s hard to know how (the players) are dealing with it when we aren’t able to see them; it’s very frustrating,” Newton said. “But we’re not the only ones dealing with it. We will come out of quarantine this coming weekend, and we already had four games scheduled for next week.”
Newton said next week’s schedule has not been altered and hasn’t ruled to trying to “squeeze in some extra (games) in later weeks.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.