Coach Bill Bevins said the Madison Southern Eagles were not at their best Tuesday night. But they were good enough to knock off the Berea Pirates, 73-58, in the first round of the 44th District Tournament held at Eastern Kentucky University.
“We didn’t play our best basketball,” Bevins said. “Sometimes tournament games are like that. This time of year, it’s all about a survive and advance mentality. We made enough plays to win the game.”
Zach Hudson led the Eagles (19-12) with 22 points and eight rebounds. Jay Rose added 16 points, while Brett Erslan added 11 points and five rebounds. Avery Davidson finished with nine points.
Cameron Puckett’s 17 points led Berea (9-22). Tommy Banderman finished with 15.
Southern now turns its attention to Madison Central (17-14) in Friday night’s 44th District Championship game. Central defeated Southern, 79-59 on Dec. 16, 2022, in the lone matchup of the regular season.
In that game, Southern had very few answers to Central’s attack, which saw four players hit double digits, led by Jaylen Davis, who finished with 26 points and eight rebounds.
Bevins said Friday’s game won’t be easy.
“They are an excellent team, and it will take our best effort to beat them,” he said. “We have proven we can play with some of the best teams in the state, so I expect our guys to be ready for the moment.”
Tip-off time for Friday’s game is scheduled for 8:30 p.m.
• The Madison Southern Lady Eagles (18-13) avenged a regular season one-point loss to Berea Tuesday night in a 57-13 pasting of the Lady Pirates (15-15) in the first round of the 44th District Tournament.
Hadley French led Southern with 21 points and five rebounds. Megan Correll finished with 10 points, while Jada Carter ended the game with nine.
“The difference in the game from a few weeks ago to last night was our commitment to our defense and effort,” Coach Josh Curtis said. “We have started to take pride in that the last few weeks and get back to our defensive identity. Our girls did a great job of buying into the game plan and doing their job. I am proud of the effort every girl played with.”
Berea was paced by Sophie Brewer’s six points and five rebounds. Mandy Newman added three points, while Abigail Beard and Maddy King scored two.
Tuesday’s win earns Southern a Friday night date with Madison Central for the 44th District Championship.
Central defeated Southern, 48-35, in the only game played between the schools on Dec. 15, 2022. In that game, Bailey Hensley led the Indians with 17 points and nine rebounds.
“(Central) has been one of the best teams in the region all year,” Curtis said. “Coach True has done a great job getting them to buy into his system. They have great guards and a really good post player in Bailey Hensley. They play harder than any team I’ve watched this year. They apply a lot of pressure and do a great job guarding the ball. We will have to bring the same effort and commitment to defense to give us a chance.”
