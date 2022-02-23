The Madison Southern Eagles had an easy time of it in the first round of the 44th District Tournament as they routed Model, 72-37, at Eastern Kentucky’s University’s Alumni Coliseum Monday night. Jay Rose led Southern with 21 points and six rebounds. Brett Erslan added 12 and nine rebounds, while Zach Hudson finished with seven and eight rebounds. The Eagles collected 43 rebounds while shooting 47.5 percent from the field. The Eagles also finished with 18 assists in the game. Southern (19-11) also knocked off Bourbon County, 63-56, to close out their regular season. Rose led the way with 29 points, while Nate Turner recorded a double-double, 10 points and 10 rebounds. Erslan added eight points and eight rebounds in the win. Southern will play the winner of Tuesday’s Madison Central/Berea game Thursday night for the district championship.
Lady Eagles upend Model, advance to finals
The Madison Southern Lady Eagles are one game away from repeating as 44th District champions after knocking off Model in the first round of the tournament held at Eastern Kentucky University Monday night. Morgan Flannery and Hadley French led the Lady Eagles (20-11) with 11 points each. Macie Daniels added nine points and nine rebounds. The win was the Lady Eagles’ 20th on the season. It marks the program’s first 20-win season since the 2014/2015 season. In their regular-season finale, the Lady Eagles fell in double overtime to Scott County, 57-54. French led the way with 19 points, while Flannery finished with 12. Daniels added 10 points in the loss. Southern will play Berea Thursday night for the district title.
Lady Pirates advance
The Berea Lady Pirates advanced to the 44th District finals with a 46-33 win over Madison Central Tuesday night in Richmond.
Chesney Lovins led Berea with 18 points for Berea, which will be looking for its first district title since the 2003 season.
Pirates fall to Central
Berea's season came to a close with a 70-25 loss to Madison Central Tuesday night in the 44th District Tournament.
Cameron Puckett led the Pirates with 11 points for the Pirates, who made just one field goal in the first quarter. Puckett made Berea's only 3-pointer of the game in the third quarter.
The Pirates (6-21) knocked off Buckhorn 61-57 last week and lost to Owsley County, 56-54. Puckett led Berea against Buckhorn with 16 points. Trenton Wilson added 14 points and 10 rebounds, while Shawn Kiett scored 11 points. Canon Cummings added 10 rebounds and seven points in the win. The Pirates fell to Owsley in the season finale. Stats from that game were not posted to the Kentucky High School Athletic Association website before the story deadline.
Lady Pirates end regular season with pair of wins
The Berea Lady Pirates (23-6) closed out the 2021/2022 regular season with wins over Henry Clay (41-39) and Bryan Station (47-38) last week. Mati Stepp led Berea with 14 points against Henry Clay, while Chesney Lovins added 11 points and seven rebounds. Stepp also led Berea against Bryan Station with 11 points. Alexis Newman added 10 points, while Abigail Beard finished with nine points. Lovins added eight points and nine rebounds in the win.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.