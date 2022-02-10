It’s not every day a local high school basketball team gets a shout out on ESPN Sports Center, but that exactly what happened to the Madison Southern boys’ team last week. During halftime of their game against Tates Creek, the Eagles and their fans welcomed the Madison County Special Olympics’ Star Athletes by cheering on their basketball game.
Sports Center anchor, Scott Van Pelt, lauded the effort put forth by the Eagles’ players and fans during the nightly “Best Thing I Saw Today” segment.
“It was so great to look at this team supporting the Special Olympians and treating them like the stars that they are,” Van Pelt said on-air. “As I wrote on Twitter, ‘It feels good to be kind and it’s not difficult to do so.”
Southern Coach Austin Newton said this was something his players had been looking forward to doing.
“Instead of going into the locker room, our players and student section stayed our there and cheered for them,” Newton said.
“It was a Sports Center theme, and our students did interviews with the Special Olympic players.”
Jaime Moore, local coordinator for the Madison County Special Olympics with the Richmond Recreation Department, said last week wasn’t the first time the special Olympians played at Southern.
“During the 2019-20 Basketball season, Matthew Helton, one of Madison County Special Olympics‘star athletes, was a student manager for Madison Southern’s varsity boys team,” Moore said.
“I learned from his uncle, Cesar Mejia, one of our Madison County Special Olympics coaches, that the team would like to invite us to play during halftime at one of their games. I contacted (Newton) about this opportunity and he mentioned how he was hoping to bring a bus load of their players to one of our Special Olympics games to cheer Matthew and his team on. Joey Reynolds, also a star player with Madison County Special Olympics was a student manager in the previous year, and Coach Newton and team wanted show their appreciation to both for their hard-work and dedication to their team.”
Newton invited the special Olympians back this year and rolled out the welcome mat.
“We see these halftime showcase games as opportunities to share with our community the individual skills gained through weekly practices, our connection as a team, the joy of social interaction, and the overall love of the game of basketball,” Moore said. “Our athletes were surprised with the opportunity to give autographs and be interviewed by students during their Sports Center themed segment.”
During the Sports Center segment, a video was shown of the special Olympians hooping it up as the Madison Southern team and fans excitedly cheered them on, and still images of the athletes and student section dressed in Sports Center attire.
