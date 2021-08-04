The Madison Southern Eagles golf team is ready to hit the links in 2021, with a new coach Austin Newton.
This year’s squad features 12 returners from the 2020 team, and Newton said there is plenty of veteran leadership to help guide Southern.
“We have some really great seniors,” Newton said. “Samuel Bingham, Jace Hayes, Davis Pingleton, Blake Simpson, Walter Smith and Jonah Ferguson are all seniors. They are experienced and great young men and will lead the way for the younger guys. Clifton Scully is only a sophomore but is our best player and has great leadership ability and positivity.”
While Bingham and Scully have established themselves as Southern’s top two golfers, Newton said he has been impressed with the development of Ferguson over the summer.
“He is another young man that has been at GSP all summer that we will rely on,” Newton said. “There are several guys that could jump in that mix.”
As the regular season approaches, Newton’s focus is getting the squad ready to be competitive in all phases of the game.
“I think we have a chance to be very competitive,” Newton said. “Clifton Scully will go down as the best golfer to come through Madison Southern history and we also have some nice pieces around him and guys that can shoot good scores. We just need more consistency.”
So far, during preseason practice, Newton has been pleasantly surprised at the talent assembled.
“I have good golfers, but I have great young men that are respectful and really want to get better at golf and enjoy being around each other,” Newton said.
That camaraderie will play a pivotal role once the season begins.
Southern began its season July 31 in the Big Daddy Cardinal Classic in Campbellsville. The team will play its home matches at Berea Golf Club.
Schedule
• Friday, Aug. 6 – George Rogers Clark @ Gibson Bay Golf Course
• Tuesday, Aug. 10 – Berea and Powell County @ Berea Golf Course
• Wednesday, Aug. 11 – Madison Central @ Gibson Bay Golf Course
• Saturday, Aug. 14 – Battle of the Bridge @ Old Bridge Golf Club
• Monday, Aug. 16 – Model (B Team) – Berea Golf Club
• Thursday, Aug. 19 – Whitley County (B Team) – Berea Golf Club
• Saturday, Aug. 21 – Madison Southern “2 Man” Tournament – Berea Golf Club
• Thursday, Aug. 26 – Berea (B Team) – Berea Golf Club
• Saturday, Aug. 28 – Henry Clay @ Lakeside Golf Course
• Tuesday, Aug. 31 – Berea and Whitley County @ Berea Golf Club
• Saturday, Sept. 4 – Clay County @ The Bull at Boone’s Trace
• Saturday, Sept. 11 – Open Date for Tournament
• Saturday, Sept. 18 – Berea Invitational – Berea Golf Club
• Tuesday, Sept. 21 – Berea (B Team) – Berea Golf Club
• Sept. 27-30 – Regional Tournament – Gibson Bay
