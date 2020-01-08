The Madison Southern Eagles fell just short in their quest to return to Berea as Rock Holiday champ as they lost 67-65 to Riverdale County (Bronx, New York) in the finals of the holiday tournament in Coconut Creek, Florida.
One of the main benefits of the Florida trip was team building, Coach Austin Newton said.
“We had an almost near perfect trip, other than the last two minutes of the championship game when we couldn’t close it out,” he said. “It was so good for us to get some warm weather and get out of town together and enjoy each other’s company. Hopefully, the bonds and trust that have been built will help us during the tough times the rest of the season.”
Southern opened the tournament by defeating Manhattan (New York) Prep, 64-47. They followed that win up with a 60-51 win versus Lake Mary (Florida) Prep.
Chad Fugate and Nate Turner both averaged 18 points a game during the trip.
Southern will take on crosstown rival Berea Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Dorsey paces Pirates
during Indiana trip
The Berea Pirates went 2-0 during a holiday tournament in Knightstown, Indiana over the break.
The Pirates cruised past Williamstown, 78-53, in the first game, and followed that win up with an 80-78 win over Jackson City.
Jaylen Dorsey scored 21 versus Williamstown and dropped in 29 against Jackson City. Jayden Smith finished with 13 points against Williamstown while adding 13 points and 11 rebounds in the win over Jackson City.
Timmy Thompson and Trenton Wilson had 11 points each against Williamstown. Quenten Morgan added 13 points against Jackson City.
The Pirates will host the Madison Southern Eagles at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Lady Eagles topple Cooper and Bryan Station
Samantha Cornelison scored 21 points to lead the Madison Southern Lady Eagles to a 54-46 victory in the Centria Metals/Penn Station Shootout held at Franklin County.
The two wins came on the heels of the Winterfest Shootout in Sevierville, Tennessee, where the Lady Eagles went 1-2.
Macie Daniels added 13 points, while Skylar Sparks finished with nine points against Cooper.
On Monday, the Lady Eagles returned home and knocked off Bryan Station, 71-64, behind Cornelison’s 20-point effort. Sunni Walters added 16 points and seven rebounds in the win.
Coach Allie Turley said the holiday tournament atmosphere would help his squad down the road.
“It was a great team-building experience, and we played some good competition,” he said. “I believe the experience will benefit us down the stretch.”
The Lady Eagles will travel to Berea for a 6 p.m. game Friday.
Lady Pirates rout
Washington County
The Berea Lady Pirates cruised to a 47-30 win at Washington County Monday night. Alexis Newman led Berea with 18 points. Madison Howell added nine rebounds and four points in the win.
The Lady Pirates went 1-1 in the City Between the Lakes Shootout over the holidays. The Lady Pirates defeated Paintsville, 51-40 in the first game before falling to Johnson Central, 54-26, in the second game.
Howell finished with 20 points versus Paintsville, while Newman and Sophie Brewer added 14 and 10 points, respectively. Howell led Berea with nine points in the loss to Johnson Central.
Berea will host Madison Southern at 6 p.m. Friday.
