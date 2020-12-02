Jase Duerson’s field goal with 10 seconds remaining in the game lifted the Madison Southern Eagles to a 23-21 win and the Class 5A 7th District title over the Woodford County Yellow Jackets Friday night.
Early on, the game did not look like a nail-bitter in the making as
Southern jumped on top of Woodford on the strength of a 25-yard scoring toss from Cole Carpenter to Jonah Farnstrom for a 7-0 first-quarter lead.
Minutes later, Farnstrom raced 29 yards for Southern’s second score of the night as the lead increased to 14-0.
Woodford County rallied in the second quarter to take a 15-14 halftime lead. The two teams battled to a stalemate in the third quarter before Woodford tacked on a fourth-quarter touchdown to push the lead to 21-14.
With the clock against them, Southern responded in the closing minutes by scoring nine points. Walt Smith jump-started the scoring by hauling in a long pass to the Woodford 5-yard line. Moments later, Smith scored with just over a minute left on the clock.
Southern elected to go for the two-point conversions but fell short, setting the stage for a dramatic finish.
Following a successful onsides kick, Southern quickly drove into field goal range, and Duerson trotted out and booted the game-winner.
The thrill of victory was cut short, however, when the Madison County School system announced on social media that Southern would have to bow out of the playoffs because of Covid-19.
In part, the Twitter announcement read, “(Southern’s season) was cut short due to positive tests among staff and players. Great season for a great group (of) student-athletes. Proud of their hard work and determination.”
The Eagles were scheduled to travel to Covington Catholic (CC) to face off in third round of the state high school playoffs. Last season, CC beat Southern, 49-9, in the region championship game.
