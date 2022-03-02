Prior to the season, Madison Southern coach Austin Newton said his team had three goals it wanted to accomplish.
Those were: Win 20 games, capture the district title and earn the program’s first-ever 11th Region tournament win. Following Tuesday’s 54-46 win over Dunbar, it was mission accomplished for the Eagles. “We’ve accomplished all of those goals,” Newton said. “But I feel like we have a lot left in the tank. We don’t want the season to end.”
The Eagles got 22 points from Zach Hudson against Dunbar as the program got that elusive first region tournament victory. Jay Rose added 11, while Braden Hudson finished with six points. The Eagles will now take on Frederick Douglass – champs of the 42nd District – Friday night at 8:15 p.m. at Eastern Kentucky University’s McBrayer Arena. “We have not seen much film on Douglass yet,” Newton said. We know they are very athletic and struggled early in the season because of injuries. They are at full strength now and playing well.”
Prior to the region tournament, Southern (21-11) avenged a 70-55 loss to Madison Central on Dec. 14 in the 44th District Championship game, winning 48-43. The win marked Southern’s first district championship since 2017. Hudson led Southern with 15 points and six rebounds. Jay Rose added 13 points and seven boards, while Casen Nobbe finished with eight points. Braden Hudson scored six points and grabbed seven rebounds and Nate Turner added six points to round out the scoring.
