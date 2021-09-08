Earl Paxton McQuerry, 89, Lancaster, passed away, Sunday, September 05, 2021 at the home of his daughter. Born on Thursday, August 18, 1932 in Garrard County, he was a son of the late Jim & Beulah McQuerry. Earl lived a quiet simple life of faith and integrity. His faith in Jesus Christ was the guiding force in his life. Earl’s love for his family and the way he treated others was a reflection of his Christian faith. Earl was a lifelong member of Good Hope Baptist Church, where he was Chairman of Deacons for twenty years, he retired from Okonite Cables, and farming. After retiring, he served as volunteer and substitute for twenty years in the Paint Lick Elementary cafeteria, retiring again in 2017. Earl was preceded in death by his parents; Jim & Beulah McQuerry, wife; Nancy King McQuerry, infant son; James Paxton McQuerry, son; James Martin (Marty) McQuerry, son in law; Gary R. Cole.
Survivors include a daughter, Rachel Cole, of Lancaster; brother, Bobby (Nancy) McQuerry, of Harrodsburg; sister, Janie (June) Gaffney, of Lancaster; grandchildren, Scarlet (Justin) Smothers, Elijah (Morgan) McQuerry, Abby Lee, great-grandchildren, Lucy Sebastian & Sloane McQuerry.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, September 9, 2021 at Paint Lick Cemetery with Rev. John Todd, Rev. Jimmy Closterman & Rev. Johnny Baker officiating. Pallbearers include Robert Gaffney, Jason Gaffney, Mike Killion , Elijah McQuerry, Allen McQuerry, Keith McQuerry, Justin Smothers, Josh Gaffney, Ben Gaffney & Gary Coffman. Honorary pallbearers include Norma Vanoy, Mark Scott, June Gaffney, Vanessa Abee, Amie Brazee, Loretta (Barney) Parker, Wanda (Jimmy) Flynn, Boots (Mike) Whitaker, & Duane Miller. Memorial contributions can be sent to Gideons International, P.O. Box 644, Lancaster Kentucky, 40444. Family ask that all attending graveside service to please wear a mask and social distance due to COVID-19. Friends & family may share memories or leave condolences on his tribute wall at: www.ramsey-young.com. Ramsey-Young Funeral Home is in charge of arrangement
