Madison County Clerk Kenny Barger had a message for voters at Tuesday’s Zoom meeting of the Fiscal Court, urging residents to turn in their mail-in absentee ballots as soon as possible.
“We need your ballot back as soon as possible. We have 38 percent returned right now out of 15,698. We’ll be mailing out the last 602 ballots today,” Barger said, noting ballots can be dropped off at boxes at the Madison County Clerk offices in both Richmond and Berea.
Barger said he is hoping to avoid a scenario in which there are many outstanding ballots out on election night. “We need those back as soon as possible so we can have as many votes to tally and announce on election night as possible,” Barger said. “We want to have everything in if we can and give a total number on election night versus having a whole lot of ballots out then on the 10th, when we give the next vote total, have a big difference in vote totals.”
Barger reported walk-in absentee voting had begun Tuesday in both Richmond and Berea, and voters lined up at both sites to cast their early votes. Barger reiterated that walk-in absentee voting will be available at both locations until the day before Election Day from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays, and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays, Barger said.
Barger and his team drew praise from Madison County Attorney Jennie Haymond, who said she cast her ballot on Tuesday. Barger, in turn, gave the credit to his staff, praising them for their dedication and professionalism at a time when his office is re-inventing election procedures because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “I appreciate them, think the world of them,” Barger said of his staff. “I hope the general public will understand what we’re going through, too.”
The court also adopted an ordinance endorsing a memorandum of understanding between the Madison County Fiscal Court, the City of Berea, City of Richmond, and the Madison County Airport Board. Under the agreement, the three governments will support the airport board’s $1.2 million project to extend a water line from the Southern Madison Water District and a sewer line from Berea Municipal Utilities to Central Kentucky Regional Airport.
Officials said the project will be an asset to the region. “This is not just good for our county, but for our central Kentucky region,” said Magistrate Tom Botkin. “We certainly appreciate the county and the cities stepping up for this,” Botkin said.
“It is a great opportunity,” added Judge Executive Reagan Taylor. “Thanks to the City of Berea and the City of Richmond for partnering with us on the airport. Mayor Bruce Fraley has done quite a bit of work on this.”
In other action, the Fiscal Court approved a land use map change for 107, 115 and 117 Green’s Crossing, and 2707 Robbinsville Loop, reclassifying the properties from RC-1 and RC-3 to RC 4 general commercial. The tracts are on the corner of Green’s Crossing and Irvine Road.
Judge/Executive Reagan Taylor also presented a proclamation to Hope’s Wings Executive Director Jennifer Lainhart, proclaiming October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Lainhart will be in Berea Thursday evening at 7:30 p.m. at Berea City Hall unveiling a display of 48 T-shirts that will commemorate the 48 people who have died so far this year as a result of domestic violence.“We think it’s important that people know that it’s still happening and we still have work to do,” Lainhart said.
Turning to personnel matters, the court approved the hiring of five people and the promotion of one person. Firefighter Cameron Arnold was promoted to Firefighter II, while John Wilburn, Ashley Dozier, Arabella Stamper and Michael Neumacowski were hired as Emergency Operations Center techs. Meanwhile, Justin Burton was hired on as a full-time animal control officer.
During the comments segment, Magistrate Larry Combs expressed disappointment with the decision by the state Administrative Office of the Courts to discontinue Circuit Court services in Berea in the Berea City Hall annex. No Circuit Court and no driver’s license services will be available, however, Kenny Barger reiterated that services of the Madison County Clerk’s office in Berea will continue, such as license plate registrations and voting.
Also adopted Tuesday were a series of resolutions enabling the county draw previously budgeted funds for CSSEP operations. Taylor reminded the court that it’s time to begin to think about when nerve gas neutralization will be finished and when the county will no longer have access to federal funds.
“We really got spoiled with some of this federal funding for CSSEP to destroy the nerve gas, but it’s coming to an end,” Taylor said. “But we’ll still have a lot of infrastructure that we’re going to have to pay for and keep up. So I’m glad we’re starting now in having these discussion and we’ll have to make sure that the community is aware of that. We need to start bringing a lot of awareness to post-CSSEP and what that means to our budgets, our revenues and our tax base.”
The next Fiscal Court meeting will take place Oct. 27.
