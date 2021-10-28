Special Election
89th District
Candidates:
• Mae Suramek (D)
• Timmy Truett (R)
Early voting:
• Oct. 28-30
(8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.)
• Madison County
Clerk’s Office,
Berea Branch
304 Chestnut Street,
Berea, Ky. 40403
Election Day:
• Tuesday, Nov. 2
(6 a.m.-6 p.m.)
• Russel Acton Folk
Center
Eligible precincts:
• Big Hill-Blue Lick
(A101)
• South Berea
(A105);
• West Berea-Mayde
(A106)
• Clay
(A107)
• Silver Creek
(A108)
• Bobtown-Red Lick
(A109)
• Walker Branch (A110)
• Brassfield Bearwallow (C106)
• Kingston (D106)
• Battlefield (D108)
