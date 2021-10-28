Voting logo

Special Election

89th District

Candidates:  

• Mae Suramek (D)

• Timmy Truett (R)

Early voting:

• Oct. 28-30

(8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.)

• Madison County

Clerk’s Office,

Berea Branch

304 Chestnut Street,

Berea, Ky. 40403

Election Day:

• Tuesday, Nov. 2

(6 a.m.-6 p.m.)

• Russel Acton Folk

Center

Eligible precincts:

• Big Hill-Blue Lick

(A101)

• South Berea

(A105);

• West Berea-Mayde

(A106)

• Clay

(A107)

• Silver Creek

(A108)

• Bobtown-Red Lick

(A109)

• Walker Branch (A110)

• Brassfield Bearwallow (C106)

• Kingston (D106)

• Battlefield (D108)

