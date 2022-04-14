Berea is known for its attractive outdoor venues. From the beautiful hike up the Pinnacles to the winsome whisp of a fishing line casting out over Owsley Reservoir.
Mari Shaffer and her husband, it is really something special.
“My husband and I enjoy hiking and kayaking anytime the weather is permittable for it,” she said.
However, when enjoying these activities Shaffer and her husband started to notice a lot of litter.
“Almost everywhere we would go we would see litter,” she said. “And you know we have always been in the habit of tucking a plastic shopping bag in our pocket before we would go somewhere to pick up litter if we see it. And I just thought one day, ‘I wonder if I could get other people to do this.’”
That notion quickly spiraled into a community group-wide effort in cleaning up Berea’s scenic hotspots The first clean-up event was last August.
“I got a community clean-up day together,” she said. “We divided out among our parks and hiking trails in Berea, and it was just such a hit. Everyone enjoyed it so much that I kept the clean-up dates going.”
Recently, clean-up efforts have been directed toward the Owsley Reservoir
“We went out to Owsley Reservoir one time to do a clean-up and found a horrible dumping problem,” Shaffer said. “And that has been our main focus since September of last year is the restoration of Owsley Reservoir and removing the dumping from there.”
Shaffer credits her volunteers, “Berea Earth Warriors” for their effort in keeping the community litter free.
“Berea has this image of this really clean eco-friendly place and us being out there on litter duty definitely helps us maintain that,” she said.
Shaffer is excited about an upcoming fundraising event open to the community to support the current progress with the restoration at Owsley Reservoir. The The Berea “Earth Warriors” Spring Retreat will be held April 23-24th at Owsley Farm.
“I am hosting an event — actually, our second fundraising event,” she said. “Our Spring retreat is going to be a two-day event, with 15 bands, 20 vendors, lots of activities planned, and booking artists. This one is a celebration. We are getting our volunteer group together and just celebrate all our achievements we have made since August. I am going to be sharing some really excellent news with everyone. We have the mayor on board to help, and Kevin Howard, our utilities director, he is on board with us. We are really going to push this restoration project to the next level.”
Most proceeds raised at the two-day event will be geared toward clean-up. Shaffer added, “Some of the proceeds will go to pay any entertainment. I never ask any artist to come and perform for free. They have put a lot of work into writing their music, hauling their equipment, set-it-up, break-it-down, so we definitely do pay all of our artists. But after they are paid anything remaining will go toward our restoration.”
Citizens are interested in joining in on the clean-up efforts are welcome to attend.
“I announce all of our clean-up dates on our Facebook page (Berea Earth Warriors) and I also share to the “Let’s Grow Berea” Facebook and any Berea Facebook groups that will allow me to share,” she said.
