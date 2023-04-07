Easter is a special and a time to celebrate.
For as long as I can remember, our family has always celebrated the risen Savior and dressed our best on Easter Sunday. I can remember Mom and Dad taking us shopping at the Old J.C. Penny store on Main Street in Richmond to get a new outfit to wear to church. I always enjoyed everyone looking their best and the crowds that were routinely larger than any other time of the year. No matter what, most families took the time to attend Easter services at the church of their choice.
Most of them still follow that same practice.
After church services, I can still recall Easter dinner — back then we called the evening meal supper — at my grandparents house at Round Hill, where we all hunted eggs and got together as a family. We always sat at the “little” table and I couldn’t wait to sit at the “big table.”
In later years, mom cooked Easter dinner for all of us and Shelby and Addisyn hunted Easter eggs. When Shelby was a child, we discovered a new way to dispose of Easter eggs after we were finished hiding and hunting them for what seemed like a 100 times over and over again. Shelby now has a child of her own, Walker, who will celebrate his first Easter with us this year.
He’s not old enough to hunt for eggs just yet, but that’s coming. By this time next year, he should be ready for his first egg hunt that will bring back old memories and create new ones.
After we hid and hunted eggs for hours, they became worn and cracked from the hand-to-hand contact, we teed them up on a golf tee and hit them with our golf clubs, Of course we threw them at each other, too, but there was something about hitting those boiled eggs with a golf club. We also threw them at the building behind mom’s house.
Growing up that would have been a no, no. My sister Taunya and I couldn’t get away with that when we were young, but when the grandchildren came along, the rules seem to bend a little more and that’s totally OK. It was all in fun and provided some memorable moments at Easter.
We won’t be throwing eggs or hitting them with a golf club, but we do plan to celebrate Easter and the resurrection with the newest member of our family. Just like the resurrection more than 2,000 years ago, we as a family we celebrate a new beginning and mom will be looking down smiling big and proud.
