The Berea Kiwanis Club had its annual Easter Egg hunt last Saturday at the Berea City Park Annex. The 84th version of the yearly event, featured a drive-thru format as members of the club handed out goody bags filled with plastic eggs, candy and other Easter gifts, such as stuffed animals for children in the community. In top photo, Chevy Meade of Berea, shows off his goody bag as his mom drove through the line. The annual event was canceled last year because of COVID-19 but returned this year with a unique format. 

