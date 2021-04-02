Easter has always been a special part of my life.
Our family has always celebrated the resurrection, one of the most meaningful events for believers since the beginning of time. Easter signifies the death, burial and resurrection of Jesus Christ. The events of Holy Week were very well-documented in “The Passion of Christ,” which brought the scriptures to life.
Since birth, mom and dad made sure we attended Easter services, and sometimes, we attended sunrise service. We listened to sermons from pastors such as Rev. Tommy Masters, Rev. Owen Moody, and the late Rev Milt King until dad began pastoring churches throughout Madison County.
During those times, I thought Easter was a sad occasion because of the death of Jesus, but later in life, I learned the significance of Easter Sunday and the ultimate sacrifice the Savior made for the sins of mankind.
Easter always meant a trip to JCPenny to get a new outfit to wear to church on Easter Sunday. Mom and dad always wanted us to look our best and going to the clothing store were like Christmas Day to my sister Taunya and I. We knew we were getting new church clothes and we couldn’t wait to try out the latest trends and styles.
That trend has stood the test of time. I always make sure I look my best at Easter and try to wear the latest styles.
Although I always wear dress slacks and a shirt, mixed with a tie and or a sport coat to Sunday services and have a closet full of dress clothes, I still make a trip to a clothing store to pick out a “new” outfit.
Sometimes there are epic failures involved, such as the one year I wore a bolo tie, without cowboy boots. Now, I don’t claim to be a cowboy, but I do own a pair of boots and like to wear them every so often with blue jeans to create a different look.
For the most part, I stick with dress clothes because mom and dad always wanted us to look our best on Easter Sunday or anytime we went to church. I realize the times have changed regarding what we wear to church, but I try to adhere to my traditional attire.
Even if I don’t show up in boots, blame it all on my roots.
———
Keith Taylor is publisher of the Berea Citizen.
