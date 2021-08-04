The well-known and well-liked Richmond couple, called “pillars of the community” by the Richmond police chief, were tragically killed near the apartments they owned.
“Our hearts are heavy tonight over the tragic loss of Chris and Gracie Hager, dear friends of so many. As a community, we have all experienced loss not only today but in these recent days and months,” a post on the church's Facebook page read. “With so much bewilderment, confusion and grief being experienced by so many, we remember God tells us to come to him in prayer for all things—even things we can’t grasp or comprehend.”
Richmond police have charged a Kentucky man with murder after he allegedly shot and killed the owners of the apartment he was staying at and then set the entire building on fire, according to court records.
Thomas C. Birl, 51, was arrested Tuesday evening after he allegedly shot and killed the married couple. Witnesses told police they heard gunshots and saw Birl shooting into a truck. Gracie Hager was found dead inside the truck and witnesses said he later shot Chris Hager outside the truck.
Birl barricaded himself in his apartment and set the building on fire, according to an arrest citation.
He was charged with two counts of murder, arson, evidence tampering and criminal mischief, according to court records.
Richmond police were dispatched to Keystone Drive around 2:25 p.m. in reference to a male who had shot another male.
When police arrived, they found two people had been shot, and the gunman had fled inside a residence. The shooter remained barricaded for nearly four hours before exiting the residence around 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
Before his capture, Birl attempted to set the residence on fire by igniting a match which soon turned into a large structure fire that was quickly extinguished by the Richmond Fire Department.
“The suspect eventually gave up and came out on his own,” Richmond Police Chief Rodney Richardson said.
Birl was taken into custody and sent to a nearby hospital as a safety precaution. He sustained no injuries.
According to Madison County Coroner Jimmy Cornelison, Christopher Hager, 54, and his wife Gracie Hager, 52, were killed from multiple gunshot wounds.
“We are very saddened,” the police chief said. “The Hagers were pillars of the community and a lot of people know them and have had contact with them.”
Dr. Todd Gray, executive director-treasurer of the Kentucky Baptist Convention, said he had been and would pray for those involved.
"I heard about this tragic situation earlier today and have prayed God’s comfort on the families and those who will minister to them," Gray said. "This entire community needs our prayers and support during this sad and difficult time."
Eastside Community Church, one of the top baptizing churches in the Kentucky Baptist Convention this year, will meet Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. for the community prayer service. The church is located at 2010 Catapla Loop in Richmond.
