The well-known Richmond couple, called “pillars of the community” by the Richmond police chief, were killed near the apartments they owned.
Richmond police have charged a Kentucky man with murder after he allegedly shot and killed the owners of the apartment he was staying at and then set the entire building on fire, according to court records.
More than 200 attended the prayer service, which was held in conjunction with Wednesday night services at the church where they were once members.
Pastor Virgil Grant and his congregation mourned the loss of the couple and offered prayers of comfort for friends and family. In his remarks, Grant said never “doubt there are more questions than answers” for those within the congregation but added a passage of Scripture in Genesis 1:28 as words of healing, peace and comfort.
Grant added that God and his son Jesus offer “Joy Unspeakable and peace that surpasses all understanding.”
“Life is not fair, but God is good and His grace is sufficient,” Grant told those in attendance. … “Whatever you need is found in Jesus Christ.”
Jerry and Mendi Goble spoke of their relationship with the Hagers and Jerry Goble called the couple, “great friends.”
Eastside worship leader Mike Eckler also was a friend of the slain couple and took a mission trip to Guatemala with them. The Hagers were involved with the “Prince of Peace Home for Girls” based in Guatemala, he said.
Thomas C. Birl, 51, was arrested Tuesday evening after he allegedly shot and killed the married couple. Witnesses told police they heard gunshots and saw Birl shooting into a truck. Gracie Hager was found dead inside the truck and witnesses said he later shot Chris Hager outside the truck.
Birl barricaded himself in his apartment and set the building on fire, according to an arrest citation.
He was charged with two counts of murder, arson, evidence tampering and criminal mischief, according to court records.
Richmond police were dispatched to Keystone Drive around 2:25 p.m. Tuesday in reference to a male who had shot another male.
When police arrived, they found two people had been shot, and the gunman had fled inside a residence. The shooter remained barricaded for nearly four hours before exiting the residence around 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Before his capture, Birl attempted to set the residence on fire by igniting a match which soon turned into a large structure fire that was quickly extinguished by the Richmond Fire Department.
“The suspect eventually gave up and came out on his own,” Richmond Police Chief Rodney Richardson said.
Birl was taken into custody and sent to a nearby hospital as a safety precaution. He sustained no injuries.
According to Madison County Coroner Jimmy Cornelison, Christopher Hager, 54, and his wife Gracie Hager, 52, were killed from multiple gunshot wounds.
“We are very saddened,” the police chief said. “The Hagers were pillars of the community and a lot of people know them and have had contact with them.”
Dr. Todd Gray, executive director-treasurer of the Kentucky Baptist Convention, said he had been and would pray for those involved.
"I heard about this tragic situation earlier today and have prayed God’s comfort on the families and those who will minister to them," Gray said. "This entire community needs our prayers and support during this sad and difficult time."
