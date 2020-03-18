Jerome Lewis

Although closed for dining temporarily, local food establishments, such as Papaleno’s are still serving their menu items through carry-out, drive-thru, and curb-side pickup. “We do a lot of pick-up (orders) anyway,” Papaleno’s co-owner Jerome Lewis said. “We do a lot of pick-up orders on a consistent basis and we’ve offered that service since 1984. It’s something we’re accustomed to (doing).”               

