Although closed for dining temporarily, local food establishments, such as Papaleno’s are still serving their menu items through carry-out, drive-thru, and curb-side pickup. “We do a lot of pick-up (orders) anyway,” Papaleno’s co-owner Jerome Lewis said. “We do a lot of pick-up orders on a consistent basis and we’ve offered that service since 1984. It’s something we’re accustomed to (doing).”
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Gov. Beshear Takes Action(s) to Contain Spread of COVID-19
- Newspapers remain open for business!
- Knox Feeding Locations
- Social Distancing Tips: 15 ways to stay both sane and safe
- 2 test positive, more businesses closing as state hunkers down
- Governor announces more closures
- U.S. tells older citizens to stay home
Latest News
- Dottie C. Ventre, 86, Ohio
- Joshua Ryan Mink, 40, Berea
- Berea Municipal Utilities suspends disconnections, adjusts fee schedules
- Eat local! Carry it out
- Coronavirus puts spring sports on hold
- Newspapers remain open for business!
- State requests waiver to suspend K-PREP test
- 2 test positive, more businesses closing as state hunkers down
Most Popular
Articles
- 2 test positive, more businesses closing as state hunkers down
- County puts 4 lots on market
- Kentucky has its first coronavirus death
- Shuttering child-care centers at end of week part of new restrictions
- Marlo Elizabeth Freeman, 51, Berea
- Citizen offering free content to our readers during COVID-19 crisis
- In state of emergency, county closes walk-in access to office entities
- Swinging into spring
- Spring Preview: Baseball
- First case of coronavirus confirmed in Bluegrass, state of emergency declared
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.