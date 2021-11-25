It’s that time of year again.
A time to count our blessings and reflect on the past year even though for some it may be harder than others. This will be my second Thanksgiving without Mom and to be honest, the pandemic has made it more difficult for us to decide how and when to celebrate the holiday.
I still want all of our family members to get together, fellowship, play rook and share a meal together, but no one knows who is in charge since Mom handled everything. All we had to do was just show up on the Friday after Thanksgiving Day and eat, eat and eat some more.
Prior to the pandemic, Mom would usually go Black Friday shopping, come home and then start cooking. She would cook all day just to make sure she had enough for everyone. She eventually mastered Chicken and Dumplings and her deserts, such as homemade banana pudding and pecan pie were absolutely outstanding. I know I am biased but Mom sure could cook a holiday meal that’s for sure.
Mom always had more than enough and even had take out trays for leftovers.
I’m thankful that I had mom for nearly 50 years of my life and the fun times that we always had at Thanksgiving. I remember growing up Dad and Mom would spend Thanksgiving week stripping tobacco to make extra money for Christmas shopping and be able to buy gifts for my sister and I. They always made sure we got what we wished for and looking back, I am thankful that God blessed me with a good Mother and a Dad who taught us about gratitude and staying humble.
We always had time for family, shared our faith and cared for others.
Dad still reminds me to be thankful and never to forget my roots. The older I get, the more I realize the importance of the little things that matter more than monetary things that life has to offer. Spending time with family amid the everyday grind of life is so valuable and you don’t realize how much it matters until the most important people in your life are no longer with you.
However, the memories remain and they are forever with you. For that, I am forever thankful.
Eat plenty, fellowship more and shop until you drop.
