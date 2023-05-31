Edgar Mason “Peck” Johnson, 77, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus surrounded by his family on Friday, May 26, at the Hospice Care Center in Richmond, Kentucky. He was born April 23, 1946, to the late Jake and Ella Terrill Johnson in Berea. Edgar was a retired mail carrier with the Berea Postal Service. He enjoyed all the friendships he made on his numerous routes. His passion was caring for the land. He was a dedicated farmer from the time he was a young man, following in his father’s footsteps, Edgar lived and worked on the Mooreland Farm in Berea for many years. Other hobbies included gardening, working in his garage building whatever his family desired, and being a caregiver to his late brother, Doug.
Left to celebrate his life and continue his legacy are his wife of 58 years, Patsy Murphy Johnson, his daughters, Lisa Noe and Karen (Roger) Rose, his grandsons, Roger (Sarah) Rose II and Mason Noe all of Berea, and Chip (Gina) Banther, Boone County, Kentucky, who was thought of and loved like a son. Edgar is also survived by his brothers, Jake (Shirley) Johnson of Berea and John (Sue) Johnson of Florida, as well as many nephews and nieces.
Besides his parents, Edgar was preceded in death by his siblings: Pat Deatherage, Frick and wife Glenda Johnson, Carolyn Johnson, Charlie Johnson, and Doug Johnson, all of Berea.
Funeral services for Edgar were conducted on Thursday, June 1, at Davis and Powell Funeral Home, Berea, by Bro. Vincent Carman. Burial followed in Madison County Memorial Gardens.
Davis and Powell Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Lisa Noe, Karen Rose, Roger Rose, Roger Rose II, Mason Noe, and Chip Banther.
