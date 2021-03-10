The Berea Police Department recently made a decision to purchase Tesla vehicles and state-of-the-art body cameras in a move that has drawn praise and criticism from the general public.
The role of our local law enforcement agencies is to protect and serve its citizens. Who wouldn’t want the best equipment and latest technology when it comes to providing the tools needed for those who put their lives on the line daily while on the call of duty?
The cost of maintaining the Tesla vehicles as opposed to gas-powered, traditional vehicles is a no-brainer and will save the department and taxpayers thousands of dollars in the future. The long-term projection also indicates the department and taxpayers will receive a return on their investment once the vehicles are deemed out of service and ready for an upgrade.
A contract has already made with Enterprise regarding future purchase of those vehicles, avoiding a possible loss on the return of investment. Because of high-mileage and other issues, fleet used by law enforcement agencies often don’t generate a solid return on initial investment when they are put on the market to be sold to the highest bidder at an auction.
Berea Police Chief Eric Scott could have purchased traditional police vehicles for a cheaper price, but he looked at the long-term costs associated with wear-and-tear costs, such as gas, brake repair, engine maintenance and other costs associated with gas-powered vehicles.
He also did his due diligence when it comes to protecting his department.
Unfortunately we no longer live in Mayberry, where the town drunk could walk to the jail, grab the keys and lock himself into a cell until he became sober.
We live in a more dangerous society and our law enforcement officials need the best protection available to protect both citizens and themselves.
The updated body cameras provide unprecedented monitoring for our law enforcement officials and help provide adequate evidence when it comes to documenting incidents that could possibly be taken out of context through all forms of evidence, including public cell phone cameras and videos.
The updated cameras that will be worn by our officers could help clear up the “he-said, she-said” arguments when it comes to witnessing a crime and providing more details regarding shooting incidents involving an officer or possible suspect.
Many have argued that our streets should receive priority, considering the many potholes and bumps in the road, especially on Chestnut Street. City leaders have emphasized, and with good reason, those streets are maintained by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and not the Public Works Department.
That means the purchase of police cars and body camera equipment has nothing to do with appropriating that money to repair the state-maintained streets. They are two separate issues and addressed by two different Government entities.
In the long run, the purchases made by our police chief and city council are a prime example of fiscal responsibility and doing what’s best to protect and serve our city.
