Growing up in Madison County, it wasn’t unusual to drive the country roads and see fields lined with rows of tobacco, planted in the spring and harvested in the fall.
My family’s roots in farming are traced to the Kirksville community of Round Hill in rural Madison County, where I spent a big part of my childhood.
My late grandfather Bill May was a tobacco farmer as was most of my family members who depended on tobacco crops to make a living and pay the bills. My parents always talked about taking vacation time to help family members strip tobacco in the fall to make ends meet, especially at Christmas time. I stripped tobacco in those coal-stove heated barns, but not nearly as much as my parents and other family members did back in the day.
During the past two decades, tobacco farming, for the most part, has become a thing of the past. Most farmers now depend on corn and raise cattle to make a living as future generations find a way to utilize the rich farmland that’s available throughout Madison County.
AppHarvest provided a glimpse into the future when it broke ground in Kentucky to build modern indoor greenhouses to help grow tomatoes and other pesticide-free fruits and vegetables on a 60-acre facility in Morehead and also on a similar-size facility on Speedwell Road, formerly known as Dause Farm.
The 15-acre site in Berea on Farristown Road will feature 15 acres and will produce leafy greens. Both sites are expected to bring between 200 and 300 jobs to Madison County, including more than 100 jobs to the Berea facility.
A phone call from AppHarvest Vice President of Development Matt Gosnell more than a year ago to Berea Mayor Bruce Fraley paved the way for the company to break ground in Southern Madison County last week.
Kentucky’s resiliency and Berea’s traditional values — strong work ethic and pride for the community — are the very same roots that AppHarvest is founded upon.
The land purchased by AppHarvest on Berea was formerly a dairy farm, where farmers, like my dependents, raised cattle and raised tobacco.
“There is a tradition here, a tradition of hard work, love of the land, and respect for nature that grew from the heart of Appalachia to this very place in the foothills of the Cumberland Mountains,” Fraley said. “It is a tradition of people with a work ethic and resiliency that is unmatched.
“Standing here, I see images of future generations who will prosper and thrive because of the partnership we are forging (with AppHarvest).”
Now that three sites in Kentucky have broke ground for the innovative project, it’s safe to say the Bluegrass has become the “Agriculture Technology Capital of the Nation.”
“Our state is truly on the verge of becoming just that — the ag-tech capital of the United States,” Fraley said last week. “… I would have never imagined that the City of Berea would become part of a revolution in agriculture that will forever improve the supply chain of fresh vegetables to the Eastern United States, but here we are.”
Let the future begin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.