Edna Gail Ledford, 62, passed away Wednesday July 1, 2020 at the UK Medical Center in Lexington. Gail was born in Chicago, Illinois to the late James and Geneva Saylor Ledford, she was a caregiver for many years, her home was a family care home. She was also preceded in death by her sister Debbie Pennington. Visitation and funeral services were held Saturday July 4, 2020 at Lakes Funeral Home. Bro. Tommy Elliott and Bro. Morris Mullins officiated and burial followed in the Hall-Ledford Family Cemetery.
