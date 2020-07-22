CItizen obituary 2

Edward Charles Wuskell, 76, husband of Frieda Botkin Wuskell, who preceded him in death, passed away July 15, 2020, at the V.A. Community Care Center on Leestown Road in Lexington.

Visitation was Sunday at Lakes Funeral Home. Funeral services were conducted Monday July 20, 2020. Rev. Mitchell Tolle and Rev. Travis Ballinger officiated. Burial followed in the Berea Cemetery with military honors.

