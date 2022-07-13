Edward Glenmore Jones

World War II Veteran, graduate of Eastern Kentucky University, entrepreneur, newspaper columnists, KY PGA Media Representative of the Year 2008, purveyor of wisdom, loved life and adventurous things! Glenmore was born in Richmond to Thomas Phelps and Zara Edwards Jones on June 24, 1923.
After serving in World War II he attended Eastern Kentucky State Normal School (EKU). He finally received his degree when he turned the ripe old age of ninety and was very proud of this diploma. For about 60 years he had businesses in the Carolinas, Wisconsin and Florida. He moved back to Richmond permanently in 2007 after spending his summers here. Glenmore has written golf news and historical articles for the Richmond Register for more than 20 years.
He married the mother of his five children, Olive Hieronymus, in 1952 in Richmond. After her passing in 1981 he married Carolyn Allen in 1982 in Ocala, FL.
He is survived by: his wife, Carolyn; children, Paula DeWitt, Alan Jones (Pam), Julie Sommers (Bill), Bonnie, Jonathan (Sharon Hensley), and Melinda West (Greg); grandchildren, Tom Krembs, Jessica Curtis, Anna Krsnick (Lou), Jennifer Jones, Jamie Oxford, Amber Jones, Marc Jones (Amanda), Dr. Tyler Jones, Allison Jones, Victoria, Savannah and Emily West; nine great-grandchildren; his sister, Sondra Wilson (Kenny); many wonderful nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by: his parents; his wife, Olive; his sisters, Joy Henderson and Jane Hall; and his grandson, Brandon Oxford.
He loved golf and anything pertaining to golf and was a Trust Member of the Madison Country Club, a member of the Golf Writers Association of America, and columnist for the Richmond Register. Glenmore loved sports of any kind, and was very proud of his time spent on the basketball teams of Madison High and EKU. He went skydiving at the age of ninety.
A funeral service was held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at Oldham, Roberts & Powell Funeral Home with Bro. Marty Frazer officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in the Richmond Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Marc Jones, Tommy Krembs, Jamie Oxford, Glenn Dee Allen, Nath Hutchinson, Kent Hieronymus and Selby Wiggins. Honorary bearers were Ken Gurley, Charles Cass, Ron Chapman, Steve & Carla Park and Emmitt & Edna Igo.
Live, Love, Laugh, and Learn.
