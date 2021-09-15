Edward S. Hozdik, 91, passed away in Berea KY on Sept. 5, 2021. He was the beloved spouse of Mary Lois (Mickey), cherished father of 5, and much loved grandfather of 7, great grandfather of 6, and uncle to many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and 5 sisters and 5 brothers.
Ed was an outstanding role model and dear friend to many. He retired from a 30 year teaching career, then worked in both hardware and plumbing supply stores still teaching – both fellow employees and customers. He was a talented woodworker and gifted many pieces of furniture to his children and others. His passion for gardening fed both his family and his reputation.
Ed’s joy in life and pride in his family were unbounded and his sense of humor lit up our lives. ‘I’ve had a wonderful life!’ Dobre noc, XYZ!
A memorial wake will be held at a later date.
