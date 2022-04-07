Giving Day 2022, or #GiveBigE, gives the opportunity for alumni, friends, and students of Eastern Kentucky University to Elevate Eastern’s Excellence through a one-day fundraising challenge on April 13.
EKU has set a goal of 2,022 donors this year for the 24-hour period. The one-day blitz is designed to increase participation among the entire EKU community, with the purpose of helping students transform their lives, their families and their communities.
“Last year, the tremendous outpouring of support provided by our alumni, employees, parents, students and community on Giving Day not only helped us achieve our goals, but demonstrated the love people have for EKU,” said EKU President David McFaddin. “Continuing that spirit of philanthropy on April 13 will ensure that even more students have the opportunity to enjoy a transformative experience at EKU.”
For 2021’s Giving Day, the goal of 1,000 donors was nearly doubled as almost 2,000 donors gave more than $325,000 in 24 hours. In achieving this substantial one-day total, fundraising challenges and milestones were provided by the EKU Alumni Board, Foundation Board, President’s Cabinet, deans and generous individuals across the university community. These challenges provided a fun and competitive way to build excitement and community while benefiting Eastern.
EKU donors help fund scholarships and important learning experiences for students as well as a myriad of other programs and activities that provide excellent opportunities for the Eastern community.
The community can participate in Giving Day 2022 by making a gift at go.eku.edu/givingday on Wednesday, April 13. Throughout the day, visitors to the website can view gift challenges, leaderboards, project explanations and other resources.
