Elbert Boggs, 69, surrounded by family at the Compassionate Care Center in Richmond, went home to the Lord Thursday, August 13, 2020. Born at Lynch, Harlan County, on October 30th, 1950, the son of the late Boyd and Elvira Ison Boggs, Brother Boggs was a self-employed Carpenter, and like his Savior, was a Preacher to flocks in Jackson County throughout the years. Brother Boggs came from Hamilton, Ohio in 1991 and married his bride Janice Lear Boggs in 1988.
Funeral services for Elbert Boggs were held Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Reppert Funeral Home and Cremation Service. Mark Sadowski gave words of comfort and burial followed in the Bark Road Cemetery.
Reppert Funeral Home and Cremation Service entrusted with arrangements.
