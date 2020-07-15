Elbert Wade Gay, 88, passed away of natural causes July 8, 2020 at the Compassionate Care Center in Richmond, Kentucky.
A native and lifelong resident of Berea, Wade was a member of the American Legion and the Silver Creek Baptist Church. He worked at the Berea College Dairy, Gibson Greeting Cards, and retired from the Transportation Department of the Commonwealth of Kentucky. A veteran having served in the Marine Corp during the Korean War, he was an enthusiastic sportsman enjoying baseball in his youth and later hunting and golf. Services were at Lakes Funeral Home and officiated by his son-in-law Jeff Reed at noon on July 11. He was be interred at the Berea Cemetery beside his parents.
Pallbearers were Joey Centers, Garry Gay, Jeff Gay (honorary), Bernie Harris, Jonathan Reed, Denver Riddell, and Ryan Willis.
