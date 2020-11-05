• In the 81st state representative race, incumbent Deanna Frazier (R) defeated Mike Eaves (D) 12,009 to 9,081 and Republican Robert Goforth regained his 89th district seat in the state senate defeating Democrat Mike Vanwinkle. Gofortth carried Madison County 6,705 to 3,854.
• Sixth District Congressman Andy Barr was re-elected to his seat, easily defeating Democratic challenger Josh Hicks. Barr, a Republican, collected 28,44 votes among county voters, followed by Hicks with 14,662.
• In the U.S. Senate race, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky) won his seventh term, holding off Amy McGrath. McConnell carried Madison County with 26,052 votes, while McGrath finished with 16,232.
• President Donald Trump was the top vote-getter in Madison County and finished with 27,336 votes, while challenger Joe Biden tallied 15,549 votes. Trump received 62 percent of the state vote.
• Madison County Board of Education candidates Samantha Buford (District 1), Rebecca Coyle (District 2) and Beth Brock (District 5) ran unopposed.
• In the Berea Board of Education race, Will Boundurant defeated Van Gravitt 1,473 to 1,232.
• In Richmond, Mike Brewer and Ed McDaniel were re-elected to the Richmond City Commission and will be joined by former commissioner Jim Newby and newcomer Krystin Arnold. Brewer was the top vote-getter with 5,782, followed by Arnold (5,642), Newby (5,268) and McDaniel (4,899). Jacob Grant was fifth (4,886), followed by Jason Morgan (4,356) and Ken DeGrant III with 2,847 votes.
