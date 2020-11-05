Two newcomers will join six incumbents on the Berea City Council for the next two years.
Former Berea Citizen Publisher Teresa Scenters and local business owner Katie Startzman finished in the top eight in a field of 14 candidates, including eight current members of the council during an election that gave voters three options to choose from in the this year’s general election.
Emily LaDouceur and David Rowlette were not re-elected, paving the way for Scenters and Startzman to fill those two council seats starting in January.
Steve Caudill finished as the top vote-getter with 3,525 votes, followed by Ronnie Terrill (3,314), Jim Davis (3,237), Jerry Little (3,034), Cora Jane Wilson (3,000), John Payne (2,988), Scenters (2,988) and Startzman (2,825). Amy Asher, also a newcomer, collected 2,804 votes and Rowlette had 2,779. Ladouceur (2,489), Shane Barton (2,435), Donald Scalf (2,109) and Vincent O. Gwin (864) rounded out the final four slots.
As the top finisher, Caudill said he’s looking forward to serving two more years and has been heavily involved in the audit and finance committee during his tenure as a member of the council.
“It is very humbling to see so many people vote for me during this election,” Caudill said. “It is an honor to serve our City and I am excited to get to work with this Council.”
In her first attempt at public office, Scenters admitted it has been “an unusual time” to seek a seat on council, but is looking forward to serving on the council.
“I’m so grateful to all the people who have been so encouraging and supportive,” she said. “With God’s help, I’ll do my best to work together with the entire city council and make decisions that are in the best interest of the city and the taxpayers.”
Like Scenters, Startzman, owner of Native Bagel, is excited to have a voice in city government.
“I’m grateful for the support I’ve received from so many Bereans throughout this campaign,” she said. “I’m looking forward to working with all the Berea City Council members to serve our community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.