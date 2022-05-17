The field is set for the general election.
Madison County Judge-Executive Reagan Taylor, Jailer Steve Tussey, Fourth District Magistrate John Tudor and Third District Magistrate Tom Botkin, all incumbents on the Republican ticket, won their respective primaries to advance to the fall election.
Taylor fended off a challenge from Dr. Chris Sipple 3,192 to 2,610. Randy Hutchins garnered 700 votes in the three-man primary race. Taylor, seeking a third term, will face Democratic challenger Chuck Givens in November.
Tussey faced a challenge from Faye Winkler, earning 3,784 votes, compared to 2,500 for Winkler. Tussey, who defeated incumbent Doug Thomas four years ago, will face Thomas again this fall in a bid for a second term.
Incumbent Sheriff Mike Coyle was unopposed and will face Republican BJ O’Donnell this fall. O’Donnell defeated Rick Johnson 4,045 to 2,087 in Tuesday’s primary race.
Billy Ackerman beat Gary Curry 4,995 to 1,866 to retain his seat as Madison County Property Valuation Administrator.
Republican Brian Combs defeated David Richardson (995-493) and will face Ben Robinson III in the fall for the District 1 Magistrate seat.
Steve Lochmueller, a Republican, edged Ashlie Hatton in the District 2 Magistrate race (752 to 603) and will replace incumbent Roger Barger on the court. Barger opted not to run for another term. Steven Kelly garnered 304 votes in the three-person race.
Tudor beat Marty Sewell (723 to 431) in the District 3 Magistrate Democratic race and will face former magistrate Billy Ray Hughes (GOP) in November. Hughes defeated James Ebert (894 to 471) in the primary.
Botkin beat Andrew “Pickle” Simpson 1,086 to 622 and will face Democrat Debbie Vescio in the fall.
State Senator Jared Carpenter defeat GOP challenger Rhonda Goode 4,996 to 1,365.
Madison County Clerk Kenny Barger, County Atorney Jennie Haymond, County Surveyor Stuart Spencer, Coroner Jimmy Cornelison are unopposed and will retain their seats in January. Madison County Board of Education incumbents Brian Rutherford (District 3) and Lori Linville Cobb (District 4) also are unopposed and will retain their respective seats on the school board.
In the District Four constable race, Jonathan Brock defeated Sean Osborne, Paul Powell and Brian Hyatt. Brock received 837 votes, Osborne got 384, Powell 200 and Hyatt collected 128 votes.
Steve Gregg (Second District Constable) is unoppsed, while Bruce Thomas (D) andf Jose Camara Jr. (R) will face off this fall for the 3rd District seat.
