Kentuckians will have the opportunity to vote on two constitutional amendments that will help shape the political future of the state when they go to the polls in two short weeks. Constitutional Amendment No. 1 is a rather lengthy referendum that essentially would give more power to the Kentucky General Assembly — letting legislators call themselves into a special session and potentially extending regular sessions to end later in the year. At this time, only a governor can call legislators into a special session, where they may pass bills that are within the parameters set by the governor.
Constitutional Amendment No. 2 will ask voters if they want to change the wording of the Kentucky constitution to make clear there is no protected right to abortion.
Amendment 1
Currently, the state constitution mandates that regular sessions of the legislature end by March 30 in odd-numbered years and by April 15 in even-numbered years. If lawmakers want to pass laws past those deadlines, it needs to happen in a special session. And only a governor can call lawmakers into a special session in Kentucky. The governor also sets the agenda for the special session.
Under the proposed constitutional change, the legislature could be called into a special session “by a joint proclamation of the President of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives.” The amendment caps those sessions to a maximum of 12 days per year.
The measure would also add that laws, except general appropriations, take effect on July 1 in the year the act was passed or 90 days after it was approved, whichever is later.
As of 2021, Kentucky was one of 14 states in which only the governor could call a special session. In the other 36 states, special sessions may be called for by the governor or the state legislature itself. Special sessions may be called by state legislatures upon a majority or supermajority vote, however, in three states, no vote of the legislature is required and a special session may be called by a proclamation of the presiding officers. In 10 states, a simple majority vote is required. In 17 states, a two-thirds supermajority vote is required. Five states require a three-fifths supermajority vote. One state, Missouri, requires approval from three-fourths of legislators.
Amendment 2
Kentucky is one of six states addressing abortion in this election cycle. At the bottom of their ballots, Kentuckians will see an option to either vote ‘yes’ or ‘no’ on Kentucky Constitutional Amendment 2.
To be clear, voters are not voting on legalizing abortion itself. Neither a ‘yes’ or ‘no’ vote will alter Kentucky’s current abortion ban at all.
By choosing ‘yes,’ you’re simply saying you want the state constitution altered specifically to say abortion rights and funding are not fundamentally protected in the Commonwealth. By voting ‘no,’ you’re saying you believe Kentucky’s constitution does secure the right to abortion and don’t want any words added saying otherwise.
Abortion is currently outlawed in Kentucky under the state’s trigger law, which took effect after the United State Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade in June.
However, a lawsuit, which seeks to establish abortion as a state right, is pending in court. So, if voters reject Constitutional Amendment 2, they will keep open the possibility of abortion being established as a state right.
If voters approve the amendment, it would eliminate abortion rights from the state’s constitution. That would cut off the current legal challenges.
