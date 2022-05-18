Pancakes 1

The Berea Rotary Club had its annual Election Day pancake breakfast Tuesday at the Berea United Methodist Church Parish House. The event was from 7-11 a.m. and offered voters and others in the community an opportunity to have a breakfast consisting of pancakes, sausage and milk, coffee and orange juice. In top photo, club member Truman Fields takes an order from Stacey Howard, while Harold Eden and Larry Harrison look on.

