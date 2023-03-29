The Berea Board of Adjustments approved a variance for an electronic sign on the Chestnut Street Pavilion that will allow tourism to advertise community events during a meeting last week.
The Berea Board of Adjustments unanimously approved a variance allowing the city to install a 30-square-foot electronic message board on the Chestnut Street Pavilion.
Bill West of the Berea Tourism Commission spoke on behalf of the project before the vote, noting the sign would boost advertising of community events.
In a meeting before the Berea Tourism Commission last week, Berea Business and Tourism Development Director Donna Angel said the message board can help promote local music performances, festivals, cultural events and even employment fairs.
“The electronic sign, the reader message board, I still think that is an awesome idea,” Angel said. “I think it can benefit the residents, the small business owners, industry – there’s so much that the electronic reader board can do to support everyone in our town for special events that they have going on.”
Under current city regulations, tourism would have been allowed to build a twelve-foot-square sign, but the city applied for the variance in the hope of installing a sign that is more visible from a nearby intersection.
“What we were looking at is a three by ten, that would be mounted on the pavilion itself back off the street so it can be seen and read from Chestnut Street stoplights,” Angel said.
