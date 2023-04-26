Ella Lois Todd Dawson, 85, widow of Clarence Leslie Dawson, passed away Saturday, April 22, 2023. Born in Berea, KY, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Edna Sparks Todd.
A graduate of Berea College, she served as an administrative assistant with Kentucky state government and later with Western Hills High School in Frankfort. She loved everything Berea, cooking, crafting and her pets. Most of all, she loved being an amazing mom and grandmother.
She is survived by her daughter, Sara (David) Robeson; grandchildren, Will and Anna Robeson; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. -12 p.m. Saturday, April 29th at Johnson’s Funeral Home. Graveside services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Berea College (www.berea.edu/giving).
Johnson Funeral Home in Georgetown, Kentucky is in charge of arrangements.
