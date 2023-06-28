Ella McIntosh Cruse, 93, of Pioneer Drive, Richmond, KY passed away on June 23, 2023, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Estill County, on September 26, 1929, to Lillie Pearl “L.P.” McIntosh and Lula Sons McIntosh. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Luther Green Cruse, her parents, her son, Ricky Cruse and her grandson, Brett Benton, sisters Lida Cruse, Ethel Puckett, Allie McElroy, and baby sister Lucille Cruse, brother, Morris McIntosh. Ella is survived by her sister Mary McClure of Richmond, and her brother, James McIntosh of College Hill. She is also survived by four sons and six daughters, Les Cruse (Gayle) of Lake City, Florida, Shirley Cruse (Danny) of Richmond, Gail Price of Berea, Judy Bowling of Berea, Buster Cruse (Lisa) of Berea, Sissy Ogden (Eric) of Berea, Lorretta Cruse (Alan) of Berea, Jeff Cruse (Kathy) of Richmond, Chris Cruse (Heather) of Richmond, and Jennifer Cruse Wells of Richmond, twenty-two grandchildren, twenty-six great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
Ella was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, homemaker and babysitter for many throughout the community for numerous years. She was such a blessing to many people, however the most treasured and committed relationship she had was with her precious husband, Luther, for almost sixty-eight years. Her never-ending love for her family brought her great joy and happiness. As her children were growing up and for many years after, she always ensured they had homemade gravy/biscuits on the table before they left; as well as for numerous friends, grandchildren, and many she babysat.
Her love and affection was evident throughout her life for all her grandchildren. She was always available and made certain they had a safe place to call home, filled with her unconditional love. In her last days, her grandchildren and babies were the ones she called out for, to make certain they were cared for and safe.
Ella was of the Christian faith and loved listening to and watching Margaret every evening. She was a prayer warrior for many. One of her greatest joys was holding and rocking her grandchildren on her lap or knee, while singing/humming songs.
Pallbearers and honorary pallbearers will be her grandsons Craig Faulkner, Shawn Cruse, Shane Benton, Shannon Devere, Justin Cruse, Josey Cruse, Bryce Luther Seals, Jordan Cruse, Logan Cruse, Corey Matthew Cruse and Austin Martin; great grandsons Samuel Cruse, Kyndrix Cruse-Garner, Noah Tinch, Austin Benton, Jackson Saylor, Maddox Saylor, Andrew Devere, Matthew Devere, Jackson Cruse, Alder Link, Eli Rader, Chase Shewmake and great-great grandson Kayson Devere.
A private funeral will be held for her immediate family, and a Celebration of Life Service will be scheduled at a later date.
