Elmer Lee Willis, 62, of Berea died Monday, June 27, 2022 at Lindon Wood Care and Rehab in Louisville. He was a Berea native born Feb. 10, 1960 son of the late Elmer Willis and the late Mary Saylor Tuttle, concrete contractor, member of the Holiness Faith and resident of the Berea area all his life. Elmer loved being outdoors and in his spare time enjoyed fishing and cooking.
He is survived by 5 children Lisa Kirby, Joshua Willis, Alisha Parden, Aaron Willis, Kimberlee Lamb (Daniel); siblings Rita Ong, Barbara Howard, Patricia Saylor (Danny), Glenda Willis Himes (Wayne), Bobby Willis (Kelly), Heather Smith (Lewis); 11 Grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Special thanks to Troy Grant for being a good friend and all those trips to Dairy Queen.
Elmer was cremated and a Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date. Reppert Funeral Home and Cremation Service entrusted with arrangements.
