Eloise Ann McFarland, 69, of Troy Ohio, passed away on Monday, November 29, 2021, at home surrounded by her family. She was born on December 6, 1951 in Richmond.
Eloise is survived by her parents: Henry G. and Mary Jane King of Paint Lick; her husband of 37 years: Ray G. McFarland; step daughter: Nicole (Doug) Hall of Troy; sisters: Dianne (Rick) Neff of Russell Springs, and Wilma (Mike) Story of Paint Lick; step grandchildren: Mason and Morgan; many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Eloise was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church where she took care of the nursery; the Anthony Wayne Pontiac Car Club; and the Girls Club which consisted of Tomala Shaeffer, Karen Honeyman, Lou Ann Jess, and Debbi Hovenshire. She formerly worked at AVI Vending.
Services were at 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Baird Funeral Home. Brother Rick Neff and Pastor Greg Steinke officiated.
Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County, 3230 N. County Road 25A, Troy, Ohio 45373. Condolences may be expressed to the family through www.bairdfuneralhome.com.
